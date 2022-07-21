BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with information on a wanted woman.

31-year-old Chelsey Ellen Smith is wanted for Interference with Child Custody, which is a State Jail Felony.

A Writ of Attachment was issued by the 335th District Court ordering the removal of Smith’s two-year-old child and placing him in the custody of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. A Burleson County Sheriff’s deputy, along with DFPS, attempted to contact Smith at a residence in the county – when she refused to turn over the child, went inside, and locked the door.

When the deputy was talking with another family member, Smith was able to escape through a back door with the child and fled the area.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office will pay a cash reward of $500 for information leading to Smith’s arrest and the location of her child.