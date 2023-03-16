BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after the discovery of narcotics during a Burleson County traffic stop.

A Burleson County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop at approximately 12:21 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 36 in Somerville for a speeding violation. A Caldwell Police Department officer and K-9 officer arrived to assist – in addition to the K-9 deputy with the Burleson County deputy and a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper.

A free air sniff was conducted – which led to a discovery of narcotics within the vehicle. After the driver was detained, the passenger attempted to flee on foot. The passenger was promptly secured after resisting arrest. Both the driver and passenger were placed under arrest at the scene.

114 grams of methamphetamine, 8.5 grams of cocaine and 2.5 grams of crack cocaine were found during the traffic stop.