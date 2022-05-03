BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were discovered during a traffic stop in Burleson County on Monday.

Around 2:00 p.m., a Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 36, near Somerville. During this stop, the deputy discovered the following illegal substances and contraband:

54.25 grams of methamphetamine

28.65 grams of amphetamine pills

THC vape pen

Firearm

Drug paraphernalia

Scales and packaging materials

The driver of the vehicle was then arrested.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in this case.