BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple departments responded to a salt water treatment plant in Burleson County after it caught fire.

According to the Prairie Hill Volunteer Department, multiple departments responded to the plant on FM-50 – south of Clay – early Thursday morning. There was a reported explosion in the middle of a severe thunderstorm.

(Courtesy: Prairie Hill Volunteer Department)

Prairie Hill VFD says the facility was struck by lightning and caught fire. Meyersville VFD, Snook VFD and Somerville VFD also responded.

The public was urged to avoid this area. The fire was contained by 4 a.m. Thursday.