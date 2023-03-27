BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Burleson County men have been recognized for their heroic actions at Lake Somerville last week.

Sheriff Gene Hermes presented Deputy Marshall Bengs and Nathan Benn with lifesaving awards on Friday. Bengs and Benn played a huge part in saving two other men from drowning at the lake.

Burleson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 12:50 p.m. Monday regarding two men who fell out of a boat and could not swim. Dispatch notified deputies, Game Wardens, and the Birch Creek Fire Department of the incident – which occurred at the Birch Creek Unit boat ramp. K-9 Deputy Bengs was in the area and responded to assist.

When Bengs arrived at the scene, three men were found in the water. However, one of the men turned out to be a bystander – who was Benn. He was having lunch when he heard the cries for help.

(Courtesy: Burleson County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Gene Hermes with K-9 Deputy Marshall Bengs. (Courtesy: Burleson County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Gene Hermes with Nathan Benn. (Courtesy: Burleson County Sheriff’s Office)

There were two men clinging onto an overturned kayak approximately 35 yards from the shore. One man was wearing a life jacket, and the other man was not. Park staff were attempting to reach the men with a throw rope. One of the men was successfully towed in by the rope. The other man, with the life jacket, was struggling as his life vest was shifting up towards his head.

Benn assisted by swimming out to keep the kayak steady, and helped to keep the man from going underneath it. The Bengs then swam out to attempt a water rescue. The second man was towed in without further incident.

After being brought to shore, all of the individuals were cleared by Emergency Medical Services due to the temperature being 57 degrees. All were cleared and released from the scene.