BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A new phone scam is making its rounds in Burleson County.

Sheriff Gene Hermes, along with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, was informed about a scam where the caller is requesting banking information because the person taking the call has won a gift card from Walmart or other stores.

The caller will leave a message with the call back number of 979-333-5800, and the answering individual will say the person won the gift card. The individual will then say they need your banking or other information to verify the win.

Sheriff Hermes says to not give any of your personal information to anyone over the phone. The phone number will likely change once they see they have been outed.

Sheriff Hermes also says to use caution when handling your personal information online or over the phone. If you have any questions or concerns, you can call the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.