BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness of a new scam making its rounds.

Individuals are sending out emails and text messages stating they received your payment for anti-virus software. They include a phone number for you to call and ask about the charge. While the scammers have you on the phone they will attempt to get your personal information, such as your bank accounts.

The Sheriff’s Office says to not respond to these emails or text messages. If you want to call the company in question, you can find their customer service number off the company’s legitimate website.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.