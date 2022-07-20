BURLESON COUNTY. Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on state Highway 36, near Farm-to-Market 60.

The preliminary crash investigation states that at approximately 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 1989 Honda motorcycle was traveling southbound – when it experienced a failure to the rear tire and overturned, causing the driver and passenger to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Tuesday afternoon that Highway 36 South, between FM-60 and the Somerville city limits, was completely shut down. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.

The driver of the Honda – identified as 51-year-old Joshua Casey, of Abilene – was treated on the scene. The passenger – identified as 45-year-old Pamela Casey, of Abilene – was pronounced dead on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky.

As of 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, all roadways were back open – according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing.