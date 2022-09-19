BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-vehicle crash in Burleson County results in one person dead and another person injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Troopers were dispatched to Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville. The preliminary investigation says that at approximately 10:55 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound, a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was attempting to exit a private drive, and the Ford struck the trailer of the Peterbilt.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 68-year-old Leobardo Barrientos-Mendez, of Bryan. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky.

The passenger was taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

The Snook Volunteer Fire Department and the Somerville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.