Caldwell, Tx (FOX 44) – One person is dead following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 6:40 a.m. on State Highway 36 – about a mile south of Burleson County Road 122, and about three miles south of Caldwell.

The preliminary crash investigation indicated a 2019 Ford F-350 was going south on Highway 36, entered the northbound lane, then went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased was being withheld Monday afternoon pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation was still open, as of Monday afternoon.