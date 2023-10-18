BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Over 100 hay bales have been destroyed in a Burleson County fire.

The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene at County Road 288 before noon on Tuesday. The fire was contained to approximately 105 hay bales.

(Courtesy: Snook Volunteer Fire Department)

Snook VFD says the fire was caused by tree limbs being cut away from nearby powerlines. A power line snapped or was cut, and it fell down to meet the hay bales.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Somerville VFD was relieved from the scene. Snook VFD left the scene around 4 p.m. No threat of a spread was reported.