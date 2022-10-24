BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Authorities are searching for a missing person at Lake Somerville.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller reported seeing a person who swam into Lake Somerville to get a jet ski, after noticing it was unanchored.

After the person did not return from the water, an emergency phone call for assistance was made. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene – and was assisted by Texas Game Wardens, Burleson St. Joseph EMS, an AIRMED helicopter, Somerville VFD, Birch Creek VFD, and Rocky Creek VFD.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says the person hasn’t been found. The search was suspended at nightfall for the safety of search personnel. Additional resources and search crews will resume on Monday morning.

The person’s identity is being held at this time, pending notification of family members.