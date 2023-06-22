Caldwell, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly shooting involving a Caldwell Police Officer and car burglary suspect.

Early Saturday morning, Caldwell Police say Officer Coleman Decker was following up on some vehicle burglaries when he located two suspects. They ran off, according to police, and Officer Decker chased after one.

The department says the suspect shot Decker while they fought, so he returned fire and killed the suspect. An ambulance took Decker to Burleson St. Joseph Emergency Medical Services.

Decker was released from the hospital on Sunday and is recovering from home. He has been with the Caldwell Police Department for almost four years.