NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A violation of a burn ban in Navarro County has led to a seizure of marijuana.

Sheriff’s deputies and local volunteer fire departments were dispatched around 7:00 p.m. Sunday to a burn ban violation in the 22000 Block of Highway 14 in Richland. As firefighters were busy extinguishing the fire, deputies entered an endangered structure to check for occupants.

Deputies discovered what was later determined to be approximately 250 pounds of marijuana in several barrels, trash bags, plastic tubs and baggies, which were packaged for distribution inside the structure.

The source of the fire has not been determined, and no occupants or suspects were found at the scene.

This case is under investigation, and any information about this case can be forwarded to investigators by calling 903-654-3002.