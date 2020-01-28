Bush’s Chicken seeking help in shooting and fundraising

Bush’s Chicken is asking for help from the community to find two people accused of attacking a customer and shooting him on Wednesday, January 22nd in Harker Heights.

Harker Heights Police have named one of the suspects as 18-year-old Marquis Deon Henderson, and issued an arrest warrant for him Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Joe Fugitt, the owner of the Bush’s Chicken restaurant, says video evidence suggests the shooting was a targeted and isolated event. Fugitt says the attackers did not attempt to rob the store.

In reaction to this incident, the restaurant is holding a fundraiser for the Texas Crime Victim Compensation Fund in Bell County on February 8th. The Harker Heights restaurant will donate 10% of its profits that day to the fund.

Anyone who knows who the suspects are or where they can be found are encouraged to call the Harker Heights Criminal Investigation Division at (254)953-5400.