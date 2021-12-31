KILLEEN, Texas – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit have arrested two suspects in a shooting which started from an online business transaction.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department responded to the 900 block of W. Jasper Road Wednesday night in reference to a man who was shot after several 9-1-1 calls were placed. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was conducting a business transaction arranged online, and was meeting the suspect in the side parking lot of a business on W. Jasper Road in his vehicle. When the suspect attempted to steal the items, he pulled out a handgun and discharged it at the vehicle – causing the victim to receive a gunshot wound to his face.

The suspect, along with two other men who were with the shooter, fled on foot. A search in the area for the suspects was conducted when the Killeen Police Department’s K-9 Unit tracked the suspects to a nearby house. Two individuals were found, arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, and a complaint was returned charging 19-year-old Eric Lavaughn Bonner, Jr. with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The second suspect was released pending investigation.

The victim has since been released from the hospital. The Bell County Constable’s Office assisted in this investigation.

If you have any information about this Aggravated Assault, you can contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Detectives are actively investigating this shooting.

Source: Killeen Police Department