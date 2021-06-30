Businesses preparing for Belton’s big 4th of July weekend

BELTON, Texas- The City of Belton is preparing for one of their first big events since the pandemic.

The 4th of July celebration, and rodeo will bring thousands downtown this weekend.

Belton Feed & Supply Owner Adam Lucksinger says the store is closing in observance of the holiday and the 4th of July parade.

“We are excited about it,” Lucksinger said. “We are going to close it up on Saturday so our employees, and everybody can go to the parade.”

Lucksinger says the celebration brings a big crowd, and people are already claiming their spots for the parade route.

“You can’t hardly get into downtown Belton the day of the parade, just because there are so many people,” Lucksinger said.

Pink Bulldog Boutique Manager Jenny Anderson says this will be their first year in Belton during the parade, and they will be open early as people make their way through Downtown.

“Just thought people would come in and pick up those last minute items,” Anderson said. ‘We have a lot of 4th of July items on sale.”

Anderson says they are closing early but will have a table in front of the store with items for kids; such as water bottles, glow sticks and temporary tattoos.

Belton’s 97th annual Rodeo, and their 102nd 4th of July parade kicks off tomorrow with a Military Appreciation night.

“We have been bringing our kids since they were little,” Lucksinger said. “When I was a little kid we came out for the parades, been doing it for a lot of years.”

“We just look forward to seeing everybody and Happy 4th!” Anderson said.

For a schedule of events visit the Belton Chamber of Commerce website.