Businesses taking hits with less Baylor football fans

WACO, Texas – Waco business owners and the Convention and Visitors Bureau are preparing for decreased opportunities this fall, with less football fans coming to town for Baylor games.

While the school announced Wednesday they would have 25 percent capacity at McLane Stadium, there was a worry for those at the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau – like Todd Bertka, who feared there may be no fans allowed at all. Still, they felt fans would travel.

People will still come and likely tailgate,” Bertka said. “People will find a way to make it to Waco on the weekends.”

Cricket’s Draft House & Grill is a popular spot before and after home games, thanks in large part to the shuttle buses just across the street from them that bring fans to and from the stadium. Home games provide them some of their biggest business of the year.

“On a football gameday, on a home gameday, we’re very busy before the game,” Cricket’s General Manager Harold Manning said. “We have people coming in during the game to watch it on any one of our flat screens we have here, and we’re busy after the game.”

Even Baylor recognized the ticket situation is a fluid one, meaning they could increase or decrease capacity throughout the season.

With such uncertainty, businesses are trying to create their own gameday experience.

“Once upon a time, football was so big that it was like, during a football game we would just be medium-busy in here,” Manning said. “We’re trying to say, ‘Hey, you don’t have to go over there. Come out over here! We’ll have the game on all the TVs over here, and we’re gonna have specials going on all day long! Contests maybe, even.’ And try to make it fun without having to go up there and pack into the stadium.”

No matter how many people are in the stadium, places like Cricket’s are finding the silver lining.

“It’s been a long time since anyone has been able to enjoy any kind of sports. They’re still going to seek ways to do it,” Manning said. “We’re gonna be an alternative besides going to the game.”

As of Wednesday, the Baylor football season is set to begin September 26.