Cable barrier to be installed on Highway 84 in Woodway

WOODWAY, Texas – There are some upcoming changes in traffic Woodway residents need to know about.

This comes after the City of Woodway noticed concerns coming from residents regarding the foliage on Highway 84.

Because of high traffic counts and accidents associated with these numbers, the Texas Department of Transportation has decided to install a cable barrier along the Highway 84 median to increase safety through Woodway.

The City says this project will install a cable barrier in the median of 84, from just east of FM-287/Old Lorena Road, and continue on through the City of Woodway.

In order for TxDOT to gain access to the area, the City of Woodway had to remove about half of the already planted crepe myrtles. The plants were originally funded from a grant with TxDOT.

City crews have worked hard to try and save what was removed so they could be reused or re-purposed. Coordination of the removal was done in conjunction with TxDOT.

The cable barrier project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2020.

Signage warning of road work and temporary lane closures will be posted and travelers can expect periodic temporary lane closures and delays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. within the project area.

Source: City of Woodway