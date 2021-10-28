Caldwell HS students accused of stripping a fellow teammate on a school bus

CALDWELL, Texas – A group of Caldwell High School students are facing charges after a volleyball teammate says they forcibly removed her clothes on a school bus. We want to warn you that some of the allegations are disturbing.

Four girls – Katherine Hart, Marina Brinkman, Sophie Goodman, and Kadie Hartman – are charged with Indecency with a Child by Exposure.

Arrest affidavits state the incident happened on a school bus traveling down Highway 190 on September 21, when the volleyball team was coming home from a game in Bell County.

The victim told a Milam County Sheriff’s Deputy that Goodman acted as the “lookout … played music as loud as possible” and “sang as loud as she could to cover any sound the victim made,” according to the affidavits.

The victim also says Brinkman held her down while Hart and Hartman removed her “pants and panties to her mid-shin and exposed her genitals.” The victim states she repeatedly told them to stop.

The affidavits also state the victim’s sister picked her up when the team arrived back in Caldwell. Hart is accused of walking up to the car and saying, “We basically just raped your sister on the bus ride home.”

When questioned by the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators say Hartman told them what happened on the bus was “tradition” because it “happens every year.” Deputies say Goodman told them the girls “were looking for a target to rape,” according to the affidavits.

You can read the full affidavits below:

Craig Greening, the attorney for Sophie Goodman says she admitted to watching what happened in the bus, but denies she touched the young girl or served as a lookout. Greening also says a witness told investigators the girl was never actually exposed. He believes all for suspects are overcharged.

FOX 44 News has reached out to the Caldwell ISD Superintendent for a comment. This report will be updated with their responses.