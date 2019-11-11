Caldwell ISD closed for disinfecting

CALDWELL, Texas- Caldwell ISD will be closed Monday, November 11th due to excessive absences caused by cases of the flu and flu-like symptoms.

The school district says the numbers are continuing to increase with confirmed cases of the flu in students and staff members.

Over 15% of the districts student body is absent for sickness, but the elementary has been hit the hardest with over 20% of that campus out.

This time will give the district appropriate time to deep clean and disinfect throughout the district. During this time, custodial staff will be doing extensive disinfecting of all rooms and buses. Each room and bus will be sanitized with thorough cleaning and a strong disinfectant fogger.

Caldwell ISD says they are doing everything they can to stop the spreading of the flu and other flu-like symptoms.

Everything will be clean and ready for the students and staff’s return on Tuesday.