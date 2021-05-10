Caldwell ISD student arrested, charged with possession of weapon

CALDWELL, Texas – A student at the Caldwell Junior High School / Caldwell High School campus has been reported for being in possession of a weapon.

The Caldwell Independent School District posted this on social media Monday afternoon. The student was taken into custody, and the weapon was confiscated by local law enforcement. All students and staff are safe, with no reports of injuries.

More details will become available after a thorough investigation by law enforcement and school officials is completed.

Source: Caldwell Independent School District

