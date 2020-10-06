Caldwell man killed in traffic crash near Brenham

The Department of Public Safety reports a 51-year-old Caldwell man was killed Monday afternoon when his car struck the rear of another vehicle that had slowed to make a turn.

A DPS spokesperson said 51-year-old Michael Myers of Caldwell was driving a 2015 Chevy Equinox and was going north on Highway 36 about six miles north of Brenham when the driver of a 2019 Volvo also traveling north on 36 slowed to make a turn.

Investigating troopers said Myers did not slow and his Equinox struck the rear of the Volvo.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo was not injured.

The DPS spokesperson said Myers was a teacher.