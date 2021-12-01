Caldwell PD seeking suspect in string of car burglaries

CALDWELL, Texas – The Caldwell Police Department is raising awareness of a series of recent car burglaries.

The department was able to recover a large amount of unclaimed property from a suspect’s home. This includes several cell phones, portable chargers and a loaded handgun – among other items. The burglaries likely occurred between November 17th and November 24th in the Stone Creek Subdivision area(S Florida Avenue, north of Ustick Road).

If you live in this area and are missing property from your vehicle, you can contact Caldwell Police at 208-455-3115. You can also call if you can identify the suspect pictured above.

Source: Caldwell Police Department