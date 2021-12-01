January 01 2022 12:00 am

Caldwell PD seeking suspect in string of car burglaries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Caldwell Police Department)

CALDWELL, Texas – The Caldwell Police Department is raising awareness of a series of recent car burglaries.

The department was able to recover a large amount of unclaimed property from a suspect’s home. This includes several cell phones, portable chargers and a loaded handgun – among other items. The burglaries likely occurred between November 17th and November 24th in the Stone Creek Subdivision area(S Florida Avenue, north of Ustick Road).

If you live in this area and are missing property from your vehicle, you can contact Caldwell Police at 208-455-3115. You can also call if you can identify the suspect pictured above.

Source: Caldwell Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected