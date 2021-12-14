A 26-year-old Caldwell woman died Monday night after her car crashed into an 18 wheeler that had pulled out into the roadway.

Miranda Meckel was the driver of a 2018 Toyota passenger car that was going west on Highway 21 near Pleasant Hill Road when a 2016 Mack semi-trailer rig pulled out of a private driveway turning west.

The Toyota crashed into the truck, with Meckel pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, identified as 44 year old Checka McCoy of Livingston was not injured.

DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz said the investigation into the crash was still open Tuesday.