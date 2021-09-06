Caldwell woman killed in traffic crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Department of Public Safety has identified a woman killed in a Saturday Burleson County traffic crash as 61-year-old Martha Martinez of Caldwell.

Investigating troopers report the driver of a 2019 Jeep SUV, was going north on Highway 36 when she apparently became distracted by something inside the vehicle and struck the rear of a 2017 Ford passenger car that was stopped in the roadway waiting to turn onto FM 1363.

A DPS spokesman said the driver of the Ford, identified as Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS reported the driver of the Jeep, a 22-year-old Milano resident, was not injured.

The accident occurred about noon Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected