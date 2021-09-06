Caldwell woman killed in traffic crash

The Department of Public Safety has identified a woman killed in a Saturday Burleson County traffic crash as 61-year-old Martha Martinez of Caldwell.

Investigating troopers report the driver of a 2019 Jeep SUV, was going north on Highway 36 when she apparently became distracted by something inside the vehicle and struck the rear of a 2017 Ford passenger car that was stopped in the roadway waiting to turn onto FM 1363.

A DPS spokesman said the driver of the Ford, identified as Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS reported the driver of the Jeep, a 22-year-old Milano resident, was not injured.

The accident occurred about noon Saturday.