COPPERAS COVE, Texas – There are guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, fish, and several other classroom pets from which students are learning lessons – but second graders in teacher Sheila Grantham’s class at Clements/Parsons Elementary have a more unusual classroom pet.

Patnce is a beautiful, brown-eyed dairy calf. Students are participating in a program with Rottinghause Holstein Farm and are receiving updates on Patnce from farmer Stacy Rethman.

“Not only do students receive updates, but they also learn what life on a dairy farm is like,” Grantham said. “This is a great opportunity to reinforce lessons they are learning in the classroom including identifying the basic needs of plants and animals as well as identifying the environment and how that affects the growth of the baby cow.”

Students are also learning the scientific process of the various food and byproducts produced through the dairy industry.

“It is really interesting to see where the milk comes from that makes yogurt,” student Forever Best said.

Rottinghause Holsteins is owned and operated by David and Jan Rottinghause in Seneca, Kansas. Their 850-acre dairy farm was established in 1933. The farm’s herd consists of over 600 dairy cows and 600 calves and heifers.



Left: Kansas dairy calf, Patnce, virtually greets Clements/Parsons Elementary students as they learn about identifying the basic needs of plants and animals as well as identifying the environment and how that affects the growth of the baby cow. Right: Clements/Parsons Elementary 2nd graders in teacher Sheila Grantham’s class display the adoption certificate for their virtual classroom pet, Patnce, a dairy calf living at Rottinghause Farm in Seneca, Kansas. (Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

“Working so closely with a farmer has provided first-hand lessons in economics as the students learn and understand the roles of producers, the farmers, and consumers in the production of goods and services,” Grantham said. “They have also been able to see and understand the development of a product from a natural resource to a finished product like milk from the dairy farm.”

The operation also sends STEM lessons and activities for the students to complete with friends and family. This is Grantham’s third year participating in this program.

“I love that my students are getting the opportunity to expand their knowledge in a way that relates to them, yet it is based outside of Texas,” Grantham said. “Student watch eagerly for updates on Patnce. Students have such a unique opportunity to learn so much from these valuable farmers. It is safe to say that Patnce is very loved by the 19 farmers in-training in my classroom.”

Rottinghause Farm even sent the class an adoption certificate for Patnce to officially make her a part of the Clements/Parsons family.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District