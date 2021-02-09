Call about a knife leads to arrest of someone else altogether-police say call not what it seemed

Temple police say that a Monday afternoon call about a subject armed with a knife turned out to be not what it seemed at all, but lead to the arrest of a man in another incident altogether.

Officers were initially called regarding a man armed with a knife at the Renata Square Apartments at 18ll E. Avenue K about 3:30 p.m.

When they got there, they spotted a group of people in the open field west of the complex and eventually caught up with them near South 26th and West Avenue J.

Once there they were told they had seen a man choking a woman after an argument.

Some of the young adults in the group intervened to stop the attack and one of them had a knife, which was what triggered the original call.

Officers then interviewed several people in the area and determined that a man identified as 37-year-old Johnnie Riesner, Jr was their suspect in the attack on the female victim.

The victim was found and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, with Riesner being arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

In yet a further twist on the story, the female victim was found to have an outstanding warrant for a probation violation and after treatment at the hospital, she was taken to jail.