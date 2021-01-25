Camera identifies robbery suspect vehicle in Killeen robbery

Security camera video caught a license plate, leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old man in a Killeen robbery.

It was back on October 8, 2020 that police were called to the 2100 block of W.S. Young in reference to a robbery of an individual.

The victim had gone into a store at that location, and when he came out a man approached him with a gun and demanded his property.

He then fled in a vehicle.

That vehicle was caught on security camera video and officers were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and get a license plate number.

Several hours later, officers were notified that the suspect vehicle was in a Killeen hotel parking lot.

While officers were on the scene, the suspect was seen leaving the hotel and fleeing on foot.

Through the investigation detectives were able to identify the suspect as Demarcus Shawn Chatmon with an address in Fort Worth.

Friday afternoon, members of the US Marshals Lone Start Fugitive Task Force located Chatmon in the 800 block of Central Texas Expressway and took him into custody.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail with his bond set at $100,000.