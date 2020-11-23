Cameron football star and Temple man drown in Milam County stock tank

A well known Yoe High football star from Cameron and another man from Temple drowned after their boat overturned while they were fishing in a stock tank in Milam County Sunday.

The body of 22-year-old Traion Smith was recovered from the water on private property off County Road 139.

At last report the body of 30-year-old Desmond Williams had not been recovered.

The search for Williams was to resume Monday morning.

The accident occurred about 3:00 p.m. Sunday as the men were fishing.

Smith graduated from Yoe High in 2015 and was part of a team that won three state championships.

