CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

School Resource Deputies, with assistance from the FBI and the Patrol Division, found the suspect’s location and device used to send the threat. Deputies interviewed the juvenile, who was charged with making a Terroristic Threat – a third-degree felony.

Sheriff Clore says it is important to continue to stress the consequences of making threats – either in person or online. The Sheriff’s Office and its partner agencies will continue to investigate any threats.