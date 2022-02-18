MILAM COUNTY, Texas – A Cameron man has been sentenced for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child.

35-year-old Matthew Borgas was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) after pleading guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child – a first-degree felony. Borgas is not eligible for parole.

Borgas was also sentenced to 40 years’ confinement in the TDCJ after pleading guilty in another case of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child.

In addition to the above, Borgas was sentenced to 40 years’ confinement in the TDCJ on two separate cases of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child after pleading guilty to those charges, as well.

First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price prosecuted the State’s cases.

Source: Milam County District Attorney