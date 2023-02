CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A mobile home in Cameron has been called a “total loss” after a fire.

The Cameron Police Department says the fire was reported around 4:03 p.m. Tuesday, near 1268 Milam County Road 264 in Cameron. The Cameron and Gause Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Flames were visible when the first units arrived. No injuries have been reported, but the mobile home has been deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.