The City of Waco says Cameron Park Zoo Director Christ Vanskike has resigned from his job, effective March 4th.

Vanskike joined the zoo in November of 2019, after a lengthy nationwide search by the city and Cameron Park Zoological Society.

During his almost three years on the job, the zoo was named to Trip Advisor’s list of Top 50 accredited Zoos in the United States.

In his place, Waco and the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society announced Johnny Binder as the new director of the zoo. The change goes into effect on March 4th.

Binder has worked in the zoological field for over 48 years, with 44 of those years at Cameron Park Zoo. He most recently served as the Deputy Director.

Johnny Binder

The City of Waco has launched a search for a new Deputy Director of the Cameron Park Zoo.