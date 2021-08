Waco,Tx- Cameron Park Zoo Has broken ground on a new housing facility.

The new hoofstock barn, which will cost around $765,000, is set to be finished by December and was approved during a recent bond election, along with a new education center and a penguin exhibit, expected to begin construction next year.

The zoo says that they are excited to update the barn, which was originally built in 1993 when the zoo first opened, into a more state of the art facility.