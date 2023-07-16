WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Cameron Park Zoo celebrated it’s 30th birthday with a weekend full of festivities.

“I have my season pass here, so I try to come fairly often and it just makes me happy to be here. So when I saw that it was the 30th birthday, I knew I had to come out and just celebrate it,” says Baylor student Katie Carlsen.

On this special weekend the zoo features live music, face painting, and food trucks on site. Visitors also enjoyed 30 percent off admission.

Established in July of 1993, the Cameron Park Zoo expands on over 52 acres of land. Today, some visitors reminisced on their early childhood memories at the zoo.

I grew up going to the zoo because I’m from, like, Austin area, and we would drive up and come to the zoo. And so it’s fun, like going back now with different people. And like my friends in college, I’m like, Oh my gosh. I remember seeing this one when I was tiny,” says Baylor student Ashley Lillian.

The natural habitat zoo is home to over 17 hundred animals representing 300 species, making it possible for Central Texans to enjoy and recognize the wonders of wildlife right here in our backyard.