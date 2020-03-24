Cameron Park Zoo closed but still caring

WACO, Texas – Cameron Park Zoo may be temporarily closed to the public, but life still goes on for the animal residents.

The zoo sent out a statement Tuesday afternoon saying they are “doing great.” Zookeepers are taking care of the animals and have changed nothing in their normal routines. Animals and zookeepers at other closed AZA zoos and aquariums are doing the same.

Cameron Park Zoo will continue to post through social media using Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Live, videos, and photos -including the hashtag #closedbutstillcaring in their postings. By using this tagline, Cameron Park Zoo fans and other people across the country can keep up with all participating zoos and aquariums to learn about all they are doing for the animals under their care.

If you need your daily Cameron Park Zoo animal fix, you can visit one or all of the zoo’s social media platforms – Facebook – @cameronparkzoo, Twitter – @camparkzoo and Instagram – @cpzoo. You can also Google #closedbutstillcaring and see what other AZA accredited zoos and aquariums are doing.

For updated information on when the Cameron Park Zoo will reopen, and for future events, you can visit www.cameronparkzoo.com.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo