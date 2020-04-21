Cameron Park Zoo names new General Curator

The Cameron Park Zoo has named its new General Curator. Manda Butler is the zoo’s first female General Curator in its 27 year history.

Butler has held several different roles at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco since starting in the gift shop in 1994. She was a high school sophomore at the time.

Baby Razak can’t wait to see you again! (Courtesy: Cameron Park Zoo)

Since then, she has worked in the petting zoo, trained to work with the elephants and cross-trained on the care of the other mammals as a keeper. In 2009, she earned a promotion as Animal Care Supervisor of Mammals.

Butler is replacing Johnny Binder, who was recently named Deputy Director of Cameron Park Zoo.