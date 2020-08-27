Cameron Park Zoo opens all areas with modifications

KJ and Razak. (Courtesy: Cameron Park Zoo)

WACO, Texas – Aligned with the state’s phased approach and all public health directives, Cameron Park Zoo re-opened to the public on Friday, May 29th.

However, since some animals are susceptible to human to animal transmission of COVID-19, the following areas remained closed to the public:

The Asian Forest – which houses the Sumatran tigers, Bornean orangutans, and Komodo dragon – the jaguar habitat, the bobcat habitat and the Brazos at Night building.

Zoo officials have made modifications to these exhibits, and are opening them to the public this Saturday, August 29th. Masks will be required in all of these areas, as well as all indoor spaces and anywhere people cannot maintain appropriate social distancing.

The zoo wants visitors to know that staff and animals have missed you and look forward to seeing you soon!

Here are some things Cameron Park Zoo would like guests to remember to keep themselves and the animals safe:
 Do not feed the animals
 Respect all barriers
 Wash Your Hands – Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the Zoo
 Wear a mask in all required spaces and whenever you cannot maintain
appropriate social distance
 Do not touch your face and refrain from touching things throughout the Zoo
 Maintain Appropriate Social Distancing – 6 feet for Safety
 Have a great day at the zoo!

