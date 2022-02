WACO, Texas – It might be cold outside, but the Cameron Park Zoo animals are nice and warm in their barns thanks to the Animal Care staff.

Staff from all zoo departments stayed Thursday night, and plan to stay until the weather improves. They are helping the day staff, who were able to make it in care for the animals during the day – as well as doing checks on the animals throughout the night.

Everything is warm and toasty at the Cameron Park Zoo!

Source: Cameron Park Zoo