Cameron Park Zoo temporarily closed until May 29th

WACO, Texas – In an effort to protect the health and safety of staff, guests, volunteers and animals, Cameron Park Zoo will be temporarily closing to the public to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The zoo will be closed to the public until May 29th. While there have been no reported cases of infection on site, Cameron Park Zoo and the City of Waco is being proactive in trying to limit the community spread of the virus.

During this period of closure, staff will continue to provide animals with the highest quality of care and welfare. Cameron Park Zoo staff members will also be using this time to thoroughly clean all public spaces and exhibit areas.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo

