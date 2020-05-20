Cameron Park Zoo Awaiting Approval to Reopen

WACO, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that aquariums can reopen on May 22nd, and zoos can reopen on May 29th, with new protocols set in place. It must be approved by the local government.

Cameron Park Zoo is waiting to be approved by the city to reopen, in addition to finding out if they’re allowed to open their indoor aquarium.

“The exception is aquariums,” Terri Cox said. “Aquariums could open before zoos, according to the plan. Aquariums open the 22nd. We are still waiting for our local government to approve what will open and will not open.”

“We’ll see a few adjustments around the zoo. Some animals, like non-human primates, are very susceptible to all the diseases that we can catch,” Johnny Binder said. “We just want to be very cautious not only for our visiting public, but also for our animals, to make sure everybody stays healthy and happy.”

Safety is a top priority for Cameron Park Zoo. All employees who come in contact with guests and animals will be wearing masks – and they recommend visitors wear a mask as well, but it’s not required.

“We put together stringent rules and protocols and procedures to follow throughout this,” Johnny Binder said.

“We’re gonna be maintaining social distancing, this being a couple of examples of some of the signs we’ll be placing out,” Chris Vanskike said. “We’re modifying the way we’re going to serve our guests. There’ll be a tent set up outside where people can socially distance and shop. The same will be in the café.”

“Each thing that opens will be monitored for the number of people that come in, and we’ll have motified hours so that we can disinfect,” Terri Cox said.

“We’re gonna be encouraging people to buy their tickets online, so that we can have a touchless transaction process,” Chris Vanskike said.

The employees are thrilled to hopefully reopen in the not-so-distant future.

“We are looking so forward to the zoo opening back up,” Terri Cox said. “We’re lucky that we have so many people in our community that support the zoo, so we’re really excited to welcome them back as soon as possible.”

When Cameron Park Zoo gets approval to reopen, they will open in phases and will have the details on their website on what facilities and exhibits will be opened or closed.