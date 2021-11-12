Cameron Park Zoo welcomes new sloth

Cameron Park Zoo is welcoming a new guest who hails from Hawai’i. Lolohi the Linne’s Two-toes sloth comes from the Honolulu Zoo.

Lolohi, which translates to Slowpoke, was born on December 18, 2018. She weighs 25 pounds.

She has six siblings, including a brother named Tommi, who is now at the Dallas Zoo.

The Linne’s two-toed sloth’s name refers to it having two toes on its forelimbs while its rear limbs, like sloths, have three. Sloths are tree-dwellers and they spend the majority of their time hanging upside down.

Sloths sleep about 15-18 hours per day and their climbing speed is about 8-10 feet per minute. Their laid-back lifestyle is attributable to their slow metabolism.

Sloths are found in Central and South America in the rain forest canopy. The primary threat to this species is habitat loss and fragmentation, due to logging and ranching. Illegal animal trafficking for bush meat and the pet trade is also a concern.

Cameron Park Zoo participates in the Linne’s Two-toed Sloth Species Survival Plan, which is a cooperative population management and conservation program among Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited facilities.