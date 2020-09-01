Cameron Park Zoo welcomes three new animals for visitors

Waco,TX- Cameron Park Zoo is welcoming three new animals visitors can see.

The Zoo announced the new acquisitions today, welcoming Morrison, Ghost, and Mogwli to the zoo.

Morrison is a young male capybara, who came to the zoo from Reid Park Zoo on July 20, 2020. He will reside in the El Rey de la Montaña(The King of The Mountain) South America habitat. Keepers say that should everything go well, he will be on exhibit starting this weekend.

Ghost is a true albino raccoon that came to Waco on July 21, 2020 from a Houston rehabber. He was acquired from a family who brought him to the rehab facility after learning that they are illegal to own as a pet in Texas. He is approximately 3 ½ months old, and zoo staff estimate he was born around May.

Mowgli is a young male American black bear and comes from Garrison, Minnesota. His mother died during hibernation and he and his sister were rescued by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials. The baby bears were taken to a veterinary hospital and weighed only 1lb 3oz. each. Unfortunately, the sister did not make it, but Mowgli thrived. Since he had to be hand-reared for so long, Zoo staff say that he is not a good candidate for release back into the wild, and will be slowly introduced into the black bear exhibit.

