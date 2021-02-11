Cameron Park Zoo’s baby giraffe has a name!

WACO, Texas – Cameron Park Zoo is excited to announce that their new baby giraffe now has a name.

The public voted and selected “Zeke,” which means “Strength of God”. Zeke was born on January 22nd at 4:02 p.m., and weighed in at 135 pounds and stood six feet tall.

Zeke’s mother Penelope, born On May 9, 2013, came to Cameron Park Zoo from the San Diego Zoo. His dad, Dane, was born on April 18, 2013 and came from the Santa Barbara. Zeke is the first giraffe born in twenty years at Cameron Park Zoo, and is the first Masai birth.

Cameron Park Zoo’s naming contest ran on Facebook from January 27th to February 10th. Name choices included Zeke (Strength of God), Prince or Duke (his grandmother is named Duchess). Each participant paid $5 per vote to help choose a name, and to help raise money for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. The final amount raised was $1,754.

The Masai giraffe is the largest subspecies of giraffe, and can be found in Central and Southern Kenya and in Tanzania. They have distinctive, irregular, jagged, star-like blotches that extend to the hooves. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the global authority on the conservation status of wild animals and plants, lists Masai giraffes, as endangered, primarily due to

poaching and habitat fragmentation.

Visitors can see Zeke on exhibit every day, weather dependent, with his mother, dad, and Jenny the zoo’s senior reticulated giraffe.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo