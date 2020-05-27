Cameron Park Zoo’s two-toed sloth dies days before age 40

WACO, Texas – The Cameron Park Zoo has some sad news to report.

The zoo announced the passing of Chewy, the Two-Toed Sloth on social media Wednesday. Chewy was born at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in 1980, and came to Cameron Park in 2009. He passed just shy of his 40th birthday due to gastrointestinal issues related to his advanced age.







(Courtesy: Cameron Park Zoo)

At almost 40, Chewy was one of the oldest sloths ever under human care. The zoo says Chewy was a staff and guest favorite because of his gentle and goofy nature. He loved hammock naps and a good sweet potato or grape snack.

The zoo says Chewy was a great ambassador for his species, and will be greatly missed.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo