Cameron Park Zoo’s ‘Wild Lights’ now open

WACO, Texas – The Cameron Park Zoo kicked off its first holiday light show, Wild Lights, and the show will become an annual event after this season.

The Zoological and Botanical Society of Cameron Park is Waco’s largest holiday light show, with more than 250,000 lights. There were also many vendors offering hot cocoa and other holiday treats.

Visitors can enjoy food and entertainment that varies nightly. A kid’s craft area will be available on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Adults can enjoy an adult beverage at Rudolf’s Watering Hole.

The Zoo says all of this excitement won’t bother the animals – they will be sleeping each night. The animals and the community benefit from this event since proceeds will help build the Zoo’s newest expansion project. This project includes a state of the art Education and Veterinary Complex, African Hoofstock Barn, and African Penguin Habitat.

And what would a holiday celebration be without Santa? He will be there until December 23 – as he has to get back to the North Pole!

So if you’re looking for some Christmas cheer, Cameron Park Zoo’s Wild Lights will be available! The event will be open Wednesday through Sunday nights, beginning November 26 through January 9th on the following schedule:

Wednesdays and Thursdays 6:00 pm until 9:30 pm (last entry 8:30 pm)

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm (last entry 9:00 pm)

Wild Lights will be open Christmas week on Monday and Tuesday nights from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm, and will be closed December 24 & 25, and January 1.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo