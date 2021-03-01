Cameron teen killed in Milam County rollover crash

An 18-year-old Cameron girl was killed in a one vehicle rollover crash in Milam County early Sunday morning.

Department of Public Safety Sgt Bryan Washko said the crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. Sunday on FM485f near Belmena.

A 2010 Chevrolet Aveo driven by 18-year-old Alexandria Nicole Borgas was westbound on FM 485 approaching a slight curve when troopers said it appeared Borgas crossed the center stripe, took evasive action, went into the ditch on the westbound side of the road and rolled over.

Borgas was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Andy Issacs.