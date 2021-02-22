Cameron woman dies of carbon monoxide poisoning

Cameron police report a 52-year-old woman has died of carbon monoxide poisoning after using a gas kitchen stove for heat.

A police department spokesman said the victim was found by her son Sunday morning at a home in the 700 block of West 12th Street in Cameron.

Police said the woman had been in the kitchen of the home with the windows closed and doors blocked with blankets since the night before

Police reported a fire department measurement showed 200 parts per million of carbon monoxide present, with 10 parts being enough to cause one to feel ill.

The woman’s son had stayed in another part of the house and was not affected.

Police noted it was ironic the incident occurred over a Saturday night that was not as cold as had been the case in previous days.

The home did not have electric heat.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of other relatives.