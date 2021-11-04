Cameron Yoe HS marching band places in the top 10 during state competition

Cameron Yoe High School’s marching band placed in the top ten of the UIL State Marching Band competition on November 3rd.

The band landed in 8th place in the 3A finals. They placed 9th during the preliminary round. Mineola High School was a unanimous choice for first place.

There are five judges in the UIL state competition. Three critique the music of the show, while two others pay close attention to the visual aspects.

25 bands advanced to the 3A state competition. Troy High School’s marching band placed 14th in the competition, while Lorena High School landed in the 21st spot.

In the 5A competition, College Station High School placed 21st and A&M Consolidated placed 27th.

Performances for the 2A, 4A, and 6A competitions will be held Nov. 8th through Nov. 10th. San Saba High School will compete on Tuesday. Lake Belton will perform on Wednesday.